Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pablo "Bobby" Gallegos. View Sign

PABLO BOBBY GALLEGOS Pablo "Bobby" Gallegos passed away in Colorado Springs on March 13, 2019, with his family by his side, at the age of 74. Bobby is survived by his wife, Pearl Gallegos; children, Robert (Mary) Gallegos, Andrew (Andrea) Gallegos of Santa Fe, NM; step-children, Tammy Garcia of Alamosa, CO, Aaron Marquez (Janet Spoerl) of La Jara, CO, Wendi (Justin) Harrison of Alamosa, CO, Julian (Vicki) Garcia of Denton, TX, Roberta (Carl) Medina of Fort Worth, TX; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Andrew Gallegos of Manassa, CO, Louis (Mary Ann) Gallegos of La Jara, CO, Cecilia Ortiz of Manassa, CO, Evelyn (Eddie) Cisneros of Denver, CO, Katherine Lopez of Denver, CO, Roberta (James) Chavez of La Jara, CO; he is also survived by his God children, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the mother of his children Lilly Salazar. Bobby is preceded in death by his daughter Melissa Ann Gallegos; parents Paul and Nellie Gallegos; paternal grandparents Delfino and Deliria Gallegos; maternal grandparents Daniel and Beatrice Marquez; brother Lloyd and Richard (Dickie) Gallegos; sister-in-law Rebecca Gallegos. Bobby was born on October 19, 1944 in Alamosa, Colorado. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Bobby's Automotive in Santa Fe, New Mexico for many years before returning to Colorado, where he owned PRG Trucking. He enjoyed racing cars, hunting, fishing, and driving his Peterbilt and Corvette. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in La Jara, CO. A Vigil service and recitation of the Rosary will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 7:30pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11:00am.

PABLO BOBBY GALLEGOS Pablo "Bobby" Gallegos passed away in Colorado Springs on March 13, 2019, with his family by his side, at the age of 74. Bobby is survived by his wife, Pearl Gallegos; children, Robert (Mary) Gallegos, Andrew (Andrea) Gallegos of Santa Fe, NM; step-children, Tammy Garcia of Alamosa, CO, Aaron Marquez (Janet Spoerl) of La Jara, CO, Wendi (Justin) Harrison of Alamosa, CO, Julian (Vicki) Garcia of Denton, TX, Roberta (Carl) Medina of Fort Worth, TX; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Andrew Gallegos of Manassa, CO, Louis (Mary Ann) Gallegos of La Jara, CO, Cecilia Ortiz of Manassa, CO, Evelyn (Eddie) Cisneros of Denver, CO, Katherine Lopez of Denver, CO, Roberta (James) Chavez of La Jara, CO; he is also survived by his God children, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the mother of his children Lilly Salazar. Bobby is preceded in death by his daughter Melissa Ann Gallegos; parents Paul and Nellie Gallegos; paternal grandparents Delfino and Deliria Gallegos; maternal grandparents Daniel and Beatrice Marquez; brother Lloyd and Richard (Dickie) Gallegos; sister-in-law Rebecca Gallegos. Bobby was born on October 19, 1944 in Alamosa, Colorado. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He owned and operated Bobby's Automotive in Santa Fe, New Mexico for many years before returning to Colorado, where he owned PRG Trucking. He enjoyed racing cars, hunting, fishing, and driving his Peterbilt and Corvette. Services will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in La Jara, CO. A Vigil service and recitation of the Rosary will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 at 7:30pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on April 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close