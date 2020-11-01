JUNE 7, 1923 ~ OCTOBER 4, 2020

THERESA L. PADILLA



In loving memory of Theresa L. Padilla who passed peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2020 in San Diego, California. Theresa was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on June 7, 1923. Her parents were Joe and Carmelita Lopez; she was the youngest of her sisters, Dora and Rita. She was a devoted mother to her four children, Linda Grovert-Smith (Wayne), Michelle Schainuck (Dr. Lewis), Ric Padilla, and Mark Padilla (Sandra), as well as a loving grandmother to ten grandchildren, Ashley Michelle, Crystal, Kyle, Eric, Jason, Ashley, Brett, Blake, Brandon, and Jacqueline, and great-grandmother to Keegan, Olivia, Carter, Tatum, and Kaden. Theresa is also survived by many nephews, nieces, and extended family.

As a young woman, she cherished her nursing education and was very proud of obtaining her pilot's certificate. Theresa enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She was a chef in her own kitchen, loved ice cream sodas at Zook's on the Plaza in Santa Fe, and taking Sunday rides with family and friends through the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

In later years, life was all about family and loved ones, whose company she treasured most. She traveled often, touring Europe, Australia, and the Caribbean with her grandchildren. She visited Normandy and prayed for her brother Joe, and for all who fought so courageously and died for our country in World War ll. Her spirit of kindness and positivity was a guiding light to all. Her presence touched those around her and the caring quality of her love will live on through them. With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate her life.

Theresa's funeral mass will be held at The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. All attendees please arrive by 10:30 a.m. COVID safe procedures are required, including masks, at all times. Theresa will be laid to rest at Rosario Cemetery, 499 N Guadalupe Street in Santa Fe. A celebration of Theresa's life will follow at La Fonda On The Plaza, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral mass, interment, and further traditional gatherings will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Carmelite Monastery of Santa Fe.







