PAMELA BROWN Pamela Brown, born October 1943, died in New York on June 12, 2020. A passionate lover of animals, Pam was known as "The Wolf Teacher. She spent much of her time with friends in Santa Fe, NM where she recently completed her book, The Wolf Who Howled at Carnegie Hall." Pam is predeceased by her companion, Robert Barnes; partner, John Harris; brothers, Douglas and Davitt Brown; and grandson, Gabriel Gray. She is survived by her daughter, Serena Marrero, two granddaughters, and two nephews. A fund has been established to carry on Pamela's legacy of "supporting the connection of nature and humankind through compassion" at gatheringus.com/memorial/pamela-brown/4007, or by mail (C/O Serena Marrero, 11 Frances Place, Tillson, NY 12486).
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2020.