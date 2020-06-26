PAMELA CHAVEZ Our Beloved Pamela passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with her family by her side. Pamela was born in Santa Fe on January 12, 1967 and was a graduate of Santa Fe High School. She was a dedicated employee with the State of New Mexico for 29 years. Pamela is proceeded in death by her father Tony (T.J.) Chavez, mother Molly Chavez, and brother Jeffrey Chavez. She is survived by her children; Nicholas (Vanessa), Ashlee, and their father George Martinez; her grandchildren; Jason James, Uriah, Maliyah, and Baby Presleigh Monroe; her brother Ronnie (Angela), sister Patricia (David). Her nephews; Richard (Lisa), Brian Chavez, Markus, and Erik Rodriguez, Bradford (Geneva), Michael Chavez and Eric Holmes; her nieces Jodie Herrera (Walter), Elizabeth Holmes Ulibarri (Vanessa), and Tristan Gallagher (Ryan); along with numerous great nieces and nephews. She had a wonderful life cheering on her son Nicholas at his basketball games as his number one fan and hanging out with her best friends, granddaughters Uriah and Maliyah at their softball games. Pamela enjoyed making family dinners for every holiday and loved her dogs over the years. A mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a private burial. The family reminds all family and friends celebrating the life of Pamela to wear a face mask at the services and follow social distancing protocols.



