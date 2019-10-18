PAMELA TRUJILLO Pamela Trujillo born August 16, 1963 passed away October 15, 2019 surrounded by family. She is survived by: her son Patrick Martinez and daughter Ashley Martinez, Brother Lawrence Trujillo, Sister's; Donna Wallis, Deborah Quintana and Cindy Marquez. Also surviving; Uncle, Aunt's, nephews, nieces, numerous cousins and friends. Rosary and Mass services will begin at 10:00 am, Tuesday October 22, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM. Interment will be at Rosario Cemetery immediately after Church services. Reception will follow at St. Anne Parish Hall. Please visit our online guestbook for Pamela and to view the full obituary at www.RiversideFunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2019