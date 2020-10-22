It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of Patricia Ann Bahn Goehe a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, teacher, mentor, and friend to many. Pat was born in Staunton Illinois on February 17, 1934 and left us to start her latest journey on October 15, 2020.
First and foremost a teacher, Pat joined the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Department of Speech Communication in 1969, retiring as an Associate Emeritus Professor in 1994. With a background in speech, theater and English, including both a Bachelor's and Master's degree from SIU Carbondale, Pat received numerous awards over her long career, including her most treasured accolade, the Great Teacher Award in 1993 from SIUE where she sponsored the Very Special Arts Festival offering individuals with developmental disabilities the opportunity to experience the arts in a hands-on way through interactive performances, art projects, and more. Some of Pat's favorite memories included performing the role of Grace in Amazing Grace and directing The King and I, and starring opposite of Johnny Haymer of M.A.S.H. fame in the play Tribute in St. Louis. Pat's favorite musical was Les Miserables and she had been looking forward to seeing her heartthrob Hugh Jackman in The Music Man, before Broadway went dark due to everyone's curse of 2020, COVID-19.
Pat dedicated her life to making a difference and breaking barriers, and retired to her beloved Santa Fe, New Mexico to focus on her writing, publishing two children's books. She was an avid patron of the arts, especially the New Mexico School for the Arts, where she attended every possible performance. Pat also loved dogs, and had a lifelong connection to St. Clare of Assisi, but her greatest gifts were her children Linda, Chris, and Gretchen and grandchildren, Max, Vincent, Annemarie and Loralai, whom she always encouraged to be the person they wanted to be and to follow their dreams no matter what anyone said.
Donations in Pat's memory can be made to the New Mexico School for the Arts at nmschoolforthearts.org/giving
or by contacting Aline Harris-Ellis at 505-216-7888 x409.