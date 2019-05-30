PATRICIA ANNE MORFORD SNEESBY Patricia Anne Morford Sneesby lifelong resident of Santa Fe died on April 2, 2019. She was an active member of QUOTA International, Sangre de Cristo Christian Church, owner of Sangre de Cristo Custom Tile and nothing stopped her from being helpful to family and friends. Her creativity and artistic ability was evident in her cooking and in each custom hand painted tile. Pat was a professional bowler and nationally ranked dart thrower. She is preceded in death by her parents John and Frances Morford. She is survived by her beloved husband Lee Sneesby; sister Georgeanne "Jan" Pacheco (Lawrence); children Sonja Ortega; Christin Armijo (Frank); Shannon Ortega-Gerdl (Tim); Laura Eby (Brian); John Sneesby (Sonja); Zac Sneesby (Kirsten); grandchildren Armando, Tre, Patrick, Layla, Braxton, Mitchell, Jackson, Storrie, Opal, Mojave. Nieces and nephews; Alisa, Wesley, Tania, Jamie, Elias, Kaelyn and other family members and friends who loved her. Please join us Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church fellowship hall; 1200 Old Pecos Trail; Santa Fe, NM 87505; 11:00am until 3:00 pm for Pat's Celebration of Life. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from June 9 to June 12, 2019