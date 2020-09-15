1/1
PATRICIA (DONOHUE) BAXTER
1930 - 2020
PATRICIA DONOHUE BAXTER 1/29/1930 - 9/7/2020 Pat Baxter passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Pat was born January 29, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to Jack and Alice Donohue. After growing up in Mill Valley, CA and earning an Associate of Arts Degree from the College of Marin, Pat moved to Los Angeles, where she met Robert Baxter. They married in San Francisco in 1956. They had two daughters and traveled the US with Bob's job. In 1962, they settled in Santa Fe, grew deep roots, and raised their family. Pat was organized, practical, and a little feisty. She was always happy to join in and help out. Pat was active in women's clubs, the PTA for St. Francis Elementary School, and the St. Francis Cathedral Parish. She worked in various roles over the years, and particularly enjoyed working as a recorder when the New Mexico Legislature was in session. Pat and Bob were married for 53 years. After Bob passed, she moved to Albuquerque, where she enjoyed time with her daughters and their families, and especially her first great-grandchild. She also enjoyed the companionship of many friends at La Vida Llena retirement community. Pat is survived by daughter Anita (Reiser) and her husband Tim, grandson William (Liz), and great-granddaughter Edith, and granddaughter Sylvia. She is also survived by daughter Karen (Ceronie) and husband Rich, grandchildren Kate (Joe Carlin), and Lauren (Paul LeFrancois). Funeral services will be held at a later date, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities or the charity of the donor's choice.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
