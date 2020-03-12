Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jane (Wendell) James. View Sign Service Information Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home 2133 Rainbow Ave. Laramie , WY 82070 (307)-742-2479 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA JANE (WENDELL) JAMES Like the first trill of a hummingbird in spring, Patricia Jane (Wendell) James' engaging smile instilled joy on any beholder. This radiant woman crossed over on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 92 years young while holding hands with two of her children. Born on July 25, 1927 in Steubenville, Ohio to Lay Arthur Wendell and Jessie (Lewis) Wendell, Patricia's essence shone bright like a star. She was one of the most vibrant, witty, intelligent, and strong women, which in turn drew all of her loved ones to her. Wearing many hats (both literally and figuratively), Patricia was a designer, writer, college instructor, birdwatcher, nature lover, gardner, Windjammer sailer, sister, wife, and mother. She loved reading, watching hummingbirds outside her window, planting her favorite flowers, and traveling on new adventures. She especially loved drinking a good cup of tea while engaging in a great conversation. Always curious and interested in everyone she met, Patricia had the gift of truly listening with her heart and with her mind. She had a warm, comforting spirit around all she encountered. Coming from a line of storytellers, Patricia could captivate any listener or reader with her dynamic narratives and witty anecdotes. Although she was one of the most openminded and adventurous women, she was not without her quirks! With a practical wisdom that comes with age, Patricia was the type of person to read the ending of a book first and open her Christmas presents beforehand to avoid surprises. She always made room for dessert and never did anything without "class." Patricia loved wearing her bright red lipstick, her Southwest inspired jewelry, and had a strong fashion sense. Patricia has joined her late husband and soulmate, Sterling Walker James; her oldest sister, Jacqueline Bendure; and younger sister, Judith Popp. Survivors include seven children and spouses, thirteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. Her children include; Sharon (Gerald) Mounce, Kim James (Rocky Snyder), Lisa (Daniel) Berman, Rebecca (David) Taylor, Wendy James, Sterling (Anne) James, and Jan James. Grandchildren include; Kristen, Trey, Tivia, Laura, Claire, Mary, Justin, Mariah, Miranda, Justine, Danika, Nathaniel, and Annalyse. Great-grandchildren include; Kherington, Britton, Emi, Fisher, Lucas, Caroline, Grayson, Cora, Hadleigh, Grace, Sophie, Aleksandr, Eloise, Isla, Louis, Brooks, and Parker. Anyone who knew and loved Patricia like her family does, knows what huge void her death has left in this world. But Patricia would want others to take comfort in the fact that she lived life to the fullest and without regrets. The next time you see a hummingbird think of Patricia Jane (Wendell) James and the spectacular life lived by a woman who was full of beauty from the inside radiating out. Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Paul's Newman Center with Fr. Rob Spaulding, celebrant. Interment will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Lebanon Cemetery in Lebanon, Ohio. Memorial donations may be made in Patricia's name to the Albany County Library and/or to the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to

