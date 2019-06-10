Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA VALENTINE ROY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA VALENTINE ROY Patricia Roy, 78, passed away at home in Santa Fe, NM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. She was born in New York, NY on April 11, 1941. She grew up in Dutchess County, NY, graduated from Syracuse University, and married David Roy, on Sept. 14, 1963. The two began a life full of adventures together, serving as Peace Corps volunteers in Ecuador ('63-65), moving to Washington, D.C., and both receiving graduate degrees from Indiana University. A licensed Speech Pathologist, Pat began her career at the Francisca Racker Center (f/k/a Special Children's Center, Ithaca,NY), first as a therapist and then as Executive Director. The family then moved to NJ, where Pat served as Director of the Speech and Audiology Department at JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ. After Retiring in 1995, they returned to Ithaca/Trumansburg, NY, before settling in Santa Fe, NM in 2000. A woman of great charm, warmth, caring, grace, and an enchanting smile, Pat touched the lives of everyone she encountered; she lived by the Golden Rule. A consummate life-long learner, she studied many languages in addition to Spanish. She was a world traveler, an avid reader and book club member, amateur musician, gourmet cook, accomplished baker, lover of Latin American culture, a poet, and performer in plays with her grandson. An artist, she created an epic collection of colored ink drawings, watercolors, and traditional tin objects. Pat leaves her lasting legacy in the hearts and minds of her devoted husband, David Roy; her daughter, Nicole Roy (husband Christopher Riley) and grandson Julian Riley of Ithaca, NY; her brother, James Valentine of Milan, NY; and her cherished aunt, Mary Lyle, as well as many close friends. A celebration of her life, for family and friends, is being planned.

PATRICIA VALENTINE ROY Patricia Roy, 78, passed away at home in Santa Fe, NM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, shortly after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer. She was born in New York, NY on April 11, 1941. She grew up in Dutchess County, NY, graduated from Syracuse University, and married David Roy, on Sept. 14, 1963. The two began a life full of adventures together, serving as Peace Corps volunteers in Ecuador ('63-65), moving to Washington, D.C., and both receiving graduate degrees from Indiana University. A licensed Speech Pathologist, Pat began her career at the Francisca Racker Center (f/k/a Special Children's Center, Ithaca,NY), first as a therapist and then as Executive Director. The family then moved to NJ, where Pat served as Director of the Speech and Audiology Department at JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ. After Retiring in 1995, they returned to Ithaca/Trumansburg, NY, before settling in Santa Fe, NM in 2000. A woman of great charm, warmth, caring, grace, and an enchanting smile, Pat touched the lives of everyone she encountered; she lived by the Golden Rule. A consummate life-long learner, she studied many languages in addition to Spanish. She was a world traveler, an avid reader and book club member, amateur musician, gourmet cook, accomplished baker, lover of Latin American culture, a poet, and performer in plays with her grandson. An artist, she created an epic collection of colored ink drawings, watercolors, and traditional tin objects. Pat leaves her lasting legacy in the hearts and minds of her devoted husband, David Roy; her daughter, Nicole Roy (husband Christopher Riley) and grandson Julian Riley of Ithaca, NY; her brother, James Valentine of Milan, NY; and her cherished aunt, Mary Lyle, as well as many close friends. A celebration of her life, for family and friends, is being planned. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close