PATRICIO E. BARBERO Patricio E. Barbero, 38 born on April 29, 1981, left this world on September 18, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Eloy P. Barbero. Patricio is survived by the only girl he ever loved, Angelica Faith Barbero his daughter, mother Yolanda, sister Jennifer (Antonio), godson/nephew Cisco, niece Annalise, mother of Angelica, Carrie and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz located in Santa Fe, NM. Interment will be held at a later date. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 24, 2019