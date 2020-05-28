Patrick A. Gutierrez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PATRICK A. GUTIERREZ MARCH 26, 1940 - MAY 6, 2020 Patrick passed away peacefully in his Tualatin, Oregon home surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; his parents, Lorenzo and Coy; brothers, Jerry and Rick. He is survived by his loving children, Patrick Jon Gutierrez and Erinn Stimson (Tom), granddaughter, Katie; sister, Nancy; brothers, Jon and Lorenzo "Gutie" (Delo). Services pending COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved