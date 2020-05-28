PATRICK A. GUTIERREZ MARCH 26, 1940 - MAY 6, 2020 Patrick passed away peacefully in his Tualatin, Oregon home surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; his parents, Lorenzo and Coy; brothers, Jerry and Rick. He is survived by his loving children, Patrick Jon Gutierrez and Erinn Stimson (Tom), granddaughter, Katie; sister, Nancy; brothers, Jon and Lorenzo "Gutie" (Delo). Services pending COVID-19.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store