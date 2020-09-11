1/1
Patrick Bates
PATRICK BATES Patrick Bates, a much-loved member of the community, died from cancer on August 10, 2020. Patrick's vocation was as a Director of film and video, mastering technology and envisioning its creative potential. Over nearly twenty years, Patrick was a managing partner with Faye, his wife, in their award-winning media company, Time Frame Productions, located in Des Moines, IA, where he directed hundreds of educational programs across diverse industries. Patrick also taught video production at Grandview College and commercial photography at DSMCC. After they relocated to Santa Fe, NM, Patrick continued in video production, directing over 300 livestreaming events and recording numerous music concerts, music videos, and educational presentations. Patrick was also a valued member of three spiritual organizations, where he enjoyed many friendships and applied his expertise and counsel to expand their reach in the world. With his easy manner and enthusiasm to share his professional skills, Patrick was a mentor and friend to many, known for his generous heart, grounding presence, kindness, humor, booming laugher, and a willingness to give of his time and talents to others. He will be missed by many as he continues his journey.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
