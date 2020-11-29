Patrick Gleason Quinn, MD of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away peacefully in his sleep from aspiration pneumonia as a result of his 15 year battle with neck cancer and complications from treatment on November 19, 2020. He was 62.
Patrick was born in Milton, Massachusetts November 30, 1957. At age 12, Patrick joined Community Boating where he sailed, worked, and began collecting the people who brought him such joy - his friends. He graduated from Boston Latin School in 1975 and attended Dartmouth College where he met his wife, Stacy. He joked that he got his Mr. Degree at college! Although a co-member of the Class of '79 with his future wife, he always did things his way, so he graduated in 1980. Patrick and Stacy were married June 20, 1981 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Patrick had a lifelong calling to become a doctor and so after working in medical research, he attended Case Western Reserve University as a member of the spectacular Class of 1987! Then on to Yale for Residency and back to CWRU for Fellowship in Gastroenterology, with a year in the Indian Health Service at Ft. Defiance, Arizona in between. After an additional Fellowship in Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy in Philadelphia and Dublin, Ireland Patrick became an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UNM in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While academic medicine was rewarding, his true love and talent was taking care of patients and so he entered private practice with Northern New Mexico Gastroenterology Associates in Santa Fe in 1997.
Patrick lived life to the fullest! He loved his two children, Danny and Brigid. He came to the desert and discovered his passion for ice hockey - he coached his kids' teams, co-founded girl's hockey in New Mexico, co-owned the Santa Fe RoadRunners, a junior hockey team, and played Oldtimers. He is a lifelong member, former president, and ardent supporter of the Santa Fe Prep Booster Club. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than to watch his children play hockey, soccer, Lacrosse, and run track.
In 2005, Patrick received the devastating news that he had stage IV neck cancer. The doctor was to become the patient. But he never let it get him down. He, in case you didn't know, was stubborn, and continued to work, coach, and even tried to play hockey throughout the entire ordeal. He never gave up and he never complained. His family credits his survival to the support of all his friends and patients and to the excellent medical care he received. Afterwards he plunged back into his work, play, and travel with even more gusto, visiting all 50 states and every continent (except Antarctica - but he got close enough to see it!). That is why the last few years have been so devastating as one by one new symptoms would crop up and Patrick started to struggle as his health declined. He met the challenge with grace, and his usual sense of humor! He continued to fight until the end, seeing patients the day he passed. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and other health professionals who eased the struggle, we are eternally grateful.
Patrick so loved his extended family, frequently recruiting them to accompany us on our various travels. He gathered and kept friends from each chapter of his life. He had an ever-ready smile, biting Irish wit, and a killer sense of humor when you could understand him as he talked so fast! His friends meant the world to him and you never knew when he would reach out and maul you! He worked very hard to be the best physician he could be and was so proud to be "Patrick G. Quinn, MD, FACP, AGAF, FASGE," not for him, but for the people who meant so much to him, his patients. To his patients, Dr. Quinn cared deeply about you. His family wants you to know - we do not know who you are. Doc always respected your privacy. Unfortunately we cannot gather to grieve and support each other at this time, but we will do so when it is safe.
Patrick had a very generous heart, and the causes he embraced were many. In addition to the organizations already mentioned, he supported United Way of Santa Fe County, Think NM, Santa Fe Preparatory School, among many others. If you are so moved, you may make a donation in his honor to these, or any organization of your choosing. To all who knew him, we are so grateful for the meaning and purpose you gave to his life and so sad to say, Doc is no longer with us.
