PATRICK J. ARCHULETA MARCH 17, 1955 - MARCH 2, 2020 Santa Fe Native, Pat, will be missed by all that knew him and his unique humor. Pat's spirit is probably wandering around the city giving out parking tickets or tearing them up. Many remember his incredible talent of creating beautiful wood and stone sculptures and jewelry. He enjoyed the outdoors; especially fishing, hunting, and camping with his kids and friends. Pat would say there is no death, only a change of worlds; we hope to meet him there. His spirit will be missed by his wonderful children, Sevastian R. Archuleta and Sophia Archuleta and their sister, Stephanie Honnell; brothers, Rudy P. Archuleta (Connie), John P. Archuleta and sister, Aggie Snyder and all of his many friends and family. A special thank you to Robert and Barbara Vail for all they have done and continue to do for Sevi and Sophia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Violet Archuleta and the mother of his children, Sharon Honnell. A Drum Ceremony will take place at the Santa Fe Railyard, 332 Read Street on Saturday March 14th at 12:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow from 1 - 5 p.m. at Tiny's Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 South St. Francis Drive. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 12, 2020

