Patrick "Pat" Lopez

  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Pat was a..."
    - Tom/Mary Lou Sandoval
  • "Pat was a good friend during our day of bowling in Santa..."
    - Joe Romero
  • "Sorry to hear about Pat I won't forget him always smiling..."
    - Alfred Gonzales
  • "Pat did roofing work for me and I considered him to be a..."
    - Dan Garcia
  • "Lopez family,I was very sadden to hear of Pat's passing...."
    - Arnold Padilla
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosario Chapel
499 N. Guadalupe St.
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosario Chapel
499 N. Guadalupe St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi
131 Cathedral Place
PATRICK PAT LOPEZ Services for Patrick "Pat" Lopez, Public Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rosario Chapel located at 499 N. Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rosario Chapel. Mass will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rosario Chapel with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 6, 2019
