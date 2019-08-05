PATRICK PAT LOPEZ Services for Patrick "Pat" Lopez, Public Viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rosario Chapel located at 499 N. Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Rosario Chapel. Mass will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rosario Chapel with Interment to follow at Rosario Cemetery on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 6, 2019