PATRICK MARQUEZ Patrick Marquez, 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Victoria Marquez, his wife Tammy Marquez, and his brothers Manuel Marquez Jr. and Max Marquez. He is survived by his children Christopher and his wife Aleshia, Chrystal, and Dottie; the mother of his children Henrietta Marquez; sisters Betty Gonzales, Maria Moreno, and Gloria Morales; brothers Frank, Juan, and Anthony; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and friends who loved him very dearly. We will miss Patrick for he was a great soul. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Anne Parish. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 26, 2019