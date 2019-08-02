Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK PAT LOPEZ. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICK PAT LOPEZ Patrick "Pat" Lopez, lifelong resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born on April 15, 1955 to Marie and Joseph Lopez, who precede him in death; along with his two brothers, Joe Lopez Jr. and Arthur Lopez; and his son, Justin Segura. He is survived by his wife, Monica Garcia-Lopez; son Nathan Lopez; daughters Jovan (Gilberto Romero) Segura and Mariah (Zane Kesler) Lopez; grandchildren Jasmine, Jordan, Jonathan, Joelle, and Jocelyn; caretaker Jerry Mendonca; brothers Anthony "Tony" Lopez, Mike (Chris) Lopez; sisters Rosalie (Frank) and MaryAnn; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pat came from a strong family of roofing, and he continued this tradition throughout his life as the owner of Pat Lopez Roofing for over 30 years. He was involved in the St. John's Choir, and he served as a former member of the Fiesta Council, Caballeros de DeVargas, and National Roofing Contractors Association. He was an avid golfer, and he always loved a good trip to Las Vegas. Pat lit up the room with his jokes and personality. He loved family gatherings and a good breakfast with his brothers. He was generous to those in need, and he had a big heart to everyone around him. He didn't go a day without giving someone a hard time and making people laugh. With all jokes aside, Pat was a loving and devoted man to his wife and children, and he was faithful to his Catholic religion and had a way with teaching about the ways of life to his family. A public viewing will take place at 6 pm on Tuesday, August 6, at Rosario Chapel, 499 N. Guadalupe St., followed by a Rosary at 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, 131 Cathedral Place, and interment will follow at Rosario Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Elk's Lodge, 1615 Old Pecos Trail, after the burial. Serving as Pallbearers will be Nathan Lopez and Aaron Garcia. Memorial contributions may be made to State Employee Credit Union / Pat Lopez Memorial Account. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





