PATRICK RAY ROYBAL Patrick Ray Roybal, 55 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on December 31, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1965 in Santa Fe, NM to Maria & Ramon Roybal. He is preceded in death by his sisters; Annette Prada and Alicia Roybal. He is survived by his son; Derrick (Angelica) Roybal, son; Ramon (Alicia) Roybal, daughter; Kathleen (Pablo) Roybal, granddaughters; Ellena & Mia, grandsons; Samuel, Emilio and Andres and his loving family and friends, to many to name. Patrick was a friend to all, was so caring & selfless. He loved to laugh, spend time with all his family and friends. Patrick was an amazing handyman and was always willing to lend a helping hand. You would always find him making breakfast, playing horseshoes or on the phone making sure everyone was doing ok. He loved so many and was loved by all. Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM with burial to follow at Rosario Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 5, 2020