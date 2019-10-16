Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Toal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICK TOAL Patrick Toal passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Patrick was the son of Patrick and Agnes Toal and the grandson of Cornelius and Agnes Corcoran. He was the 3rd of 6 children. He is survived by his five sisters Su Zanne Toal-Mass, Margaret McGinnis (Bill McGinnis), Kathleen Toal, Penelope Yakes (Craig Yakes), Michele Toal and cousin Michael Casey (Patricia Casey). Sandra Nelson was the love of his life. There are numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved. Patrick was born in Wisconsin and growing up also lived in Connecticut and Indiana. As an adult, Patrick lived and worked in Chicago, Atlanta, Florida and Santa Fe. Patrick served voluntarily in the Army and was in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966. He served as a clerk and a gunner on a helicopter crew. His exposure to Agent Orange affected his health for the rest of his life. After leaving the Army, he had a long and successful career in Media Sales. Upon moving to Santa Fe, he worked for over ten years as the coordinator at Central Office, helping thousands of people get assistance with their addiction issues. He was also an advocate for Veteran issues. Patrick touched many lives and with each touch he made our lives better. Patrick spent his last days surrounded by his loving friends and family. We would like to say a special thanks to everyone at the Santa Fe Care Center and Ambercare for making Patrick's last days peaceful.

PATRICK TOAL Patrick Toal passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Patrick was the son of Patrick and Agnes Toal and the grandson of Cornelius and Agnes Corcoran. He was the 3rd of 6 children. He is survived by his five sisters Su Zanne Toal-Mass, Margaret McGinnis (Bill McGinnis), Kathleen Toal, Penelope Yakes (Craig Yakes), Michele Toal and cousin Michael Casey (Patricia Casey). Sandra Nelson was the love of his life. There are numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews that he loved. Patrick was born in Wisconsin and growing up also lived in Connecticut and Indiana. As an adult, Patrick lived and worked in Chicago, Atlanta, Florida and Santa Fe. Patrick served voluntarily in the Army and was in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966. He served as a clerk and a gunner on a helicopter crew. His exposure to Agent Orange affected his health for the rest of his life. After leaving the Army, he had a long and successful career in Media Sales. Upon moving to Santa Fe, he worked for over ten years as the coordinator at Central Office, helping thousands of people get assistance with their addiction issues. He was also an advocate for Veteran issues. Patrick touched many lives and with each touch he made our lives better. Patrick spent his last days surrounded by his loving friends and family. We would like to say a special thanks to everyone at the Santa Fe Care Center and Ambercare for making Patrick's last days peaceful. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close