PATRICK "PAT" TRUJILLO
60 years old, beloved son, special nephew, and friend passed away in his sleep on Saturday November 7, 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Pat was a graduate of NMMI, he was an outstanding artist, fine wood worker, metal machinist, leather worker, and caregiver. He is responsible for the design and carving of the Governor's desk in New Mexico. He loved the outdoors he was an avid horseman, hunter with bow and arrow, tracker, and fisherman.
Pat is survived by his Uncle Tony, Aunt Lu, and Cousin Anthony Galez, and his significant other Katharine Menton.
There were two organizations Pat was passionate about helping. He was a director on the Board of Directors of the IHS Recovery Program, for recovery from active addiction. Pat also spent many many hours volunteering at the food depot.
In lieu of flowers, Pat would appreciate donations be sent to either IHS Recovery at IHSrecovery.org
or PO Box 4144 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or Santa Fe Food Depot at thefooddepot.org
or 1222 Siler Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87507.
Pat's wishes are that we honor the CDC guidelines and not have a service at this time.
