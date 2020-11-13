Patsy was a "mom" to so many others who she lovingly called her "adopted children" and is survived by numerous other family and friends. She will always be remembered as one of the most giving, caring, and selfless people we've been blessed to know.All are welcome to attend a virtual rosary via Zoom on Sunday 11/15/20 at 7:00 p.m. Meeting ID: 873 7592 0319 Passcode: patsyDue to the pandemic services are private.PATSY SISNEROS-WALTERSOur beloved mom, granny, sister, auntie, and friend, Patsy Sisneros-Walters passed away suddenly on 11/07/2020. She joins her husband Dallas Walters, parents Richard and Nora Sisneros, godson Andy Sisneros, and many other loved ones in heaven. She is survived by her children Nataley, Mary, Tony and wife Mickey, and Angel Quintana; grandchildren Constantine, Fortune, and Lorelai. She is also survived by her siblings Dolores Vargas, Leonard Sisneros, Connie Romero, Richard Sisneros Jr., and Jerry Sisneros, and many nieces and nephews.Rivera Family Funeralsand Cremations417 East Rodeo Rd.Santa Fe, NM 87505Phone: (505) 989-7032