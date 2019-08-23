Santa Fe New Mexican

PATSY STURGEON

PATSY (PATRICIA) STURGEON Patsy (Patricia) Sturgeon, age 61, beloved mom and wife, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A resident of Pecos, Patsy was a mom to all. She loved and cared for everyone she met. You could always count on Patsy for a smile. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Sturgeon; father, Antonio Baca; and mother, Juanita Baca. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Sturgeon; son, Brian Sturgeon; son-in-law, Samuel Lujan; brother, Louie Baca and wife, Rose; brother, Joe Baca, and wife, Gloria; sister, Virginia Aragon; sister, Rosemary Lewis and husband, Joe; sister, Cindy Vigil and husband, Rudy; brother, Gilbert Baca and wife, Veronica; brother, Juan Baca and wife, Nancy; and many other brothers, sisters, family, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Patsy at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Lomas 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500 www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 13, 2019
