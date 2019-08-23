PATSY (PATRICIA) STURGEON Patsy (Patricia) Sturgeon, age 61, beloved mom and wife, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A resident of Pecos, Patsy was a mom to all. She loved and cared for everyone she met. You could always count on Patsy for a smile. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Sturgeon; father, Antonio Baca; and mother, Juanita Baca. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, David Sturgeon; son, Brian Sturgeon; son-in-law, Samuel Lujan; brother, Louie Baca and wife, Rose; brother, Joe Baca, and wife, Gloria; sister, Virginia Aragon; sister, Rosemary Lewis and husband, Joe; sister, Cindy Vigil and husband, Rudy; brother, Gilbert Baca and wife, Veronica; brother, Juan Baca and wife, Nancy; and many other brothers, sisters, family, and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Patsy at www.FrenchFunerals.com FRENCH - Lomas 10500 Lomas Blvd. NE (505) 275-3500 www.frenchfunerals.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 13, 2019