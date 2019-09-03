Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATT H. BERARDINELLI. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

BERARDINELLI, PATT H BERARDINELLI, PATT H., 90 - A lifelong resident of New Mexico, died peacefully in the loving care of the staff at El Castillo Retirement Center and Ambercare Hospice on Sunday, Sept. 1. Patt was co-founder and vice-president of Berardinelli Mortuary, Inc., a business built by she and her husband Bob on a dream of success - nurtured through countless hours of dedication, love and determination. An Alumnus of Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, majoring in music, Patt was oft referred to by her acquaintances as "one of the most beautiful women I have ever known," and that beauty shined in Patt's eye for design, a talent which supported her as an interior decorator with Valdes Paint and Glass. She was a long time member of the Santa Fe Women's Club and served as President in the 1980's. She was the daughter of Oscar and Dora Huddleston. Her father was born and raised near Rincona on Rowe Mesa to land grant dry land farmers. Oscar, one of five sons, became a general contractor in Albuquerque where he and Dora also raised a son, R. Adm. Leo N. Huddleston (USN) and a daughter, Dorsa Manning, both of whom pre-deceased Patt. She met the love of her life, Robert L. Berardinelli in Santa Fe and where they married on June 9, 1948. He predeceased her on March 5, 1997. She is survived by three sons: Robert Berardinelli, Jr. and his companion and buddy Patty Alvarado of Santa Fe, Rick Berardinelli and wife Lee of Santa Fe and Ronald G. Thomas of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren: Pietro G. Berardinelli and wife Rachael of Albuquerque, Joseph Berardinelli of Portland, OR, Miguel Valencia of Santa Fe and Chris Valencia of Seattle, WA and her adoptive grandchildren: Lindsey, Emma, Hannah and Philip; great grandchildren Bella, Draeden and Micah, sister-in-law Betty Huddleston of Treasure Island, FL; nieces and nephews: Nannette, Leah, Sonja, Cindy, Sonia, and Ana; great-grandniece: Kassandra. Friends and family are invited to join us at the Max Randolph chapel at Berardinelli Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6th to share memories. A Eulogy will be provided by her grandson, Pietro following story telling. Departure to Holy Faith Episcopal Church on Palace Ave. will be at 10:30 am where Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at at 11:00 a.m. reception will follow at Palin Hall at Holy Faith Episcopal Church Interment service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9th at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her beloved husband Bob. Services are entrusted to Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 1399 Luisa St., Santa Fe., 984-8600 In lieu of flowers all donations can be made in the name of Patt to Gerard's House either by their website: http://gerardshouse.org/donate/ or by mail at PO Box 28693, Santa Fe, NM 87592. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 4, 2019

