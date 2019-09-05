Santa Fe New Mexican

PATT H. BERARDINELLI Friends and family are invited to join us at the Max Randolph chapel at Berardinelli Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6th to share memories. A Eulogy will be provided by her grandson, Pietro following story telling. Departure to Holy Faith Episcopal Church on Palace Ave. will be at 10:30 am where Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. reception will follow at Palin Hall at Holy Faith Episcopal Church Interment service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9th at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her beloved husband Bob. Services are entrusted to Berardinelli Family Funeral Service, 1399 Luisa St., Santa Fe., 984-8600 In lieu of flowers all donations can be made in the name of Patt to Gerard's House either by their website: http://gerardshouse.org/donate/ or by mail at PO Box 28693, Santa Fe, NM 87592. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
