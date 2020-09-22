PAUL D. WINTER Paul D. Winter, longtime resident of Santa Fe, passed September 17, 2020 at age 95. Born in 1925 in Dysart, Iowa to Thomas Winter and Lenorra Ford, Paul was the fifth of seven children. The family lived a humble yet loving and happy lifestyle in often times challenging conditions. Upon graduation from Dysart, IA High School, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and became a Staff Sergeant in the 90th Heavy Bombardment Division (The Jolly Rogers) stationed in New Guinea and Okinawa during WWII. Upon honorable discharge, he attended The University of Iowa on the GI Bill, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications. After college he became an insurance man, working various positions in the Midwestern US and New Mexico. Paul met Ruth E. Wilson of Elbron, IA and they married in 1955. They started a family, moved to and from several places and ultimately settled in Santa Fe, NM in 1966. From there he went on to operate many different insurance agencies, most notably Blue Chip Insurance. Paul is predeceased by his wife Ruth, his parents and four siblings. Paul is survived by two siblings, his children; Jay (Jane), Matthew (Trish), and Amy Behm (Herb), eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restraints the family will hold a private service and hopes to hold a memorial gathering sometime in the future. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com