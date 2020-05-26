PAUL FRANK MAES Paul Frank Maes, born and raised in Santa Fe, NM, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, May 18, 2020. Paul was a loving husband, father, and son and a dear friend to many. Paul's charming smile and personality will never be forgotten. He will be truly missed. Services through Rivera Family Funeral Home will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Paul's honor to Del Corazon Hospice at 811 St. Michaels Drive, Suite 207 Santa Fe, NM 87505. 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 27, 2020