PAUL FRANK MAES

PAUL FRANK MAES Paul Frank Maes, born and raised in Santa Fe, NM, passed peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, May 18, 2020. Paul was a loving husband, father, and son and a dear friend to many. Paul's charming smile and personality will never be forgotten. He will be truly missed. Services through Rivera Family Funeral Home will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Paul's honor to Del Corazon Hospice at 811 St. Michaels Drive, Suite 207 Santa Fe, NM 87505. 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 27, 2020
