PAUL H. SALAZAR Paul H. Salazar was born in Chamita, NM on May 29, 1931. Paul passed away on May 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Salazar and Petra Cordova, and sister Rita Salazar. He is survived by loving wife, Vinita Salazar. Paul and Vinita were married 32 years. Family parrots include Hoagie and Amy. Hoagie was Paul's bird that he spoiled unconditionally. Paul served in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955 where he served on the USS Dionysus and USS Pablo. He worked for Los Alamos National Labs and Amtech Corporation which he was co-founded. He was retired from both companies. He enjoyed many things in life, but most enjoyable were the cruise trips taken with Vinita. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and playing the slots. Paul is also survived by Robert Salazar, his wife Margaret Salazar from Las Vegas, NV, Mary Salazar Martinez (Ramon - deceased) from Chamita, NM, daughters, Paulette, Pamela and Elizabeth. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the National Cemetery on May 29, 2019 at 11:15 A.M.

