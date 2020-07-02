1/2
PAUL JASON ROYBAL
PAUL JASON ROYBAL Paul Jason Roybal, age 50, born April 7, 1970, loving brother, and uncle passed away unexpectedly July 1, 2020. He is survived by partner Darlene Miera, six siblings; Lillian Baca (Pat), Debbie Roybal, Linda Noriega (David), Mike Roybal Jr. (Mia), Liz Hernandez (Tom), Reina Roybal, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by Mary Jane Roybal, July 9, 2016, and Mike Roybal July 13, 2018. A Rosary and remembrance will be recited on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 East Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Parish located at 511 Alicia St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Interment will take place at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens located at 417 East Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87505 at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Masks are mandatory to attend the services. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
