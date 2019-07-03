PAUL L. SALAZAR II Paul L. Salazar II, 44, from Santa Fe passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1974 to Paul and Christine Salazar. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Elias and Josefita Lopez and Pedro and Carmelita Salazar, uncles Victor & Jesus Lopez, Timio & Raymond Salazar and aunt, Nicolocita Solano. He is survived by his parents, children, Hunter & Paul III, brother Nathan, nephews & niece, Miah, Jas & Lijah. He is also survived by many uncles & aunts, Orlando (Georgia), Fidel (Grace) and Edward Lopez, Lupe (Benny) Prada, Annie Armijo, Mary Martinez, Mary Mascareneas, Dave, Pete (Alice), Ernie (Alice), Larry (Mercy) and Theresa Salazar, Dolores (Steve) Silva, Joyce Castellano and numerous cousins. Paul was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe and an avid Raiders fan, he was a humble and caring man that many will forever remember. Paul was a hard worker and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed. "Descansa en paz nuestro amado hijo". A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Santa Fe, NM followed by Mass at 11:00 with interment following at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 8, 2019