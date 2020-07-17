PAUL MAES Paul Maes passed away May 18, 2020 with his family by his side. Please join his family to remember our loving husband, devoted father, caring son, and the remarkable person Paul was. A rosary will be recited followed by eulogy reading at 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church. Honorary Pallbearers include Joseph Flores, Chris Martinez, Rob Medina, Joey Palombi, Vince Salazar, and Jen Simonetty. The eulogies will be read by Larry Harper, Curtis Lardy, and Randy Montoya. Our family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Rivera Family Funeral Home, Del Corazon Hospice, Christus St. Vincent Hospital, The United States Marshall's Service, and to all family and friends for their loving support and compassion through this difficult time. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com