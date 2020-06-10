PAUL NICHOLAS ALIRE APRIL 27, 1941 - MAY 29, 2020 Paul Alire, 79, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Manuelita Alire, brothers George and Frank, and sisters Dolores and Socorro. Paul is survived by brother, Raymond and wife, Priscilla; sister, Helen; and sister-in-law, Christina Alire who was his faithful and loving caretaker for the past several years. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, and nephews, and his best friend, Gilbert Vigil. Paul had a very special, loving relationship with nephews, Dan and Rob, and was especially fond of nieces; Linda, Marsha, Fran, and Jeanette. Paul was born on April 27, 1941 in Santa Fe, the youngest of seven children. At a young age, he and his older brother Frank helped their Dad build several adobe homes. Paul enjoyed doing yardwork and loved listening to the radio especially football games of Santa Fe High and St. Michael's High Schools. He had a humble and kind soul and will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Thank you to all of the staff at Santa Fe Care Center for your supportive care of Paul these past few years. On Monday, June 15th at St. Anne Church, a Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will then take place at the Rosario Cemetery restricted to 5 persons at a time at the gravesite, and all are required to wear masks. Pallbearers: Dan Alire, Rob Alire, Richard Marquez, Matthew Fresquez, Chris Lucero, Mark Naranjo. Honorary Pallbearers: Nicholas Alire, Eddie Gonzales, Jr., Gilbert Vigil, Curtis Broadnax. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.