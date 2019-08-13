PAUL P. WHALEN With great sadness the Whalen family announces the passing of long time Los Alamos resident Paul P. Whalen on April 30, 2019. Born in Nebraska, Paul began his education in a 2-room schoolhouse and graduated from Cornell University with a triple major in mathematics, engineering, and physics. He married his beloved sweetheart, Rosemary Egelhoff, and moved to Los Alamos to begin a 61-year career at the Lab. In recognition of his significant contributions to national security, Paul was awarded the Los Alamos Medal in February, 2019. He always said "I loved every minute of it and would do it all again. I was so lucky." Paul will be greatly missed by his children: Sheryl Bey (George), Lorraine Whalen (Chuck), Kathleen Whalen, Paul Whalen (Andrea), Mike Whalen (Kathleen), Bill Whalen (Heidi); 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Please join us for a Celebration of Paul's Life at Fuller Lodge on August 24, 2019 from 1:00-4:00.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 18, 2019