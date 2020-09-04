PAUL RICARDO RODRIGUEZ Paul Ricardo Rodriguez passed away peacefully in his home on September 2, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born in 1935 in Nambe, NM. Paul served in the United States Army, cherishing his experience abroad but longing for his home in Nambe, NM. He was a skilled carpenter and has left a trace of his craftsmanship all across Northern New Mexico and in his childhood home where he lived out his years. Paul's hobbies and interests were broad, from music to cards to bird watching, and brought him much joy, but they also brought many wonderful people into his life. Paul had a soft spot in his heart for animals, fostering many and extending his generosity to all wild creatures. He will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eduardo and Enriqueta Rodriguez; his wife, Annabelle Montoya Rodriguez; his son, Robert Rodriguez; in-laws, Gilbert and Lena Montoya, Arabelle Esco, Manuel, and Marie "Tibbie" Ramirez; Uncles Lorenzo, Esperanza, Adrian, Cornelio, Eloy, Flaviano, Laurel, Ramon, and Librado Herrera. Paul is survived by his son, Raul Rodriguez (Russella); daughters, Deborah Los (Mike) and Marissa Rodriguez (Ganeson Gopala); grandchildren, Aldeboran Rodriguez-Ruckel (Chris), Shade Rodriguez, Delphia, and Oriana Rodriguez de Serna; Autumn and Andrew Los. He is also survived by his Uncle David Herrera (Josephine) and many cousins and friends. A private ceremony for family will be held at 4:30 at Rivera Family Funeral Home of Espanola Wednesday, September 9, 2020 followed by The Rosary at the same location. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe del Valle de Pojoaque with burial to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Santa Fe National Cemetery. A special thank you to Legacy Hospice staff and Giving Home Health for caring support. Services have been entrusted to Rivera Family Funeral Homes and Cremations pf Espanola. Please visit our website listed below to share your memories, stories, and pictures of Mr. Rodriguez. Rivera Family Funeral Home 305 Calle Salazar, Espanola, NM 87532 Phone: (505) 753-2288 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com