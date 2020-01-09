PAULA YAFFE JENSEN Paula Yaffe Jensen, of Santa Fe and Tulsa, passed peacefully from this world at her Tulsa home on November 19, 2019 after an extended illness. Born February 7, 1954 in New Jersey, Paula was treasured for her expansive, life-affirming, cranial-sacral work, plant medicine, and exquisite creativity in fiber arts. Her immense generosity; vibrant, magical spirit; powers of observation and discernment; and unwavering belief in peoples' possibilities drew many to her, and she is remembered lovingly and held close by a wide circle of friends and clients. Paula's life and the immeasurable gifts she brought to this world will be celebrated at a gathering/ meditation on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 3-5 pm at Unity Santa Fe, 1212 Unity Way, (505) 989-4433. Please consider bringing seeds, to share/exchange during the gathering, for planting in Spring in Paula's memory.

