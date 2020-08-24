1/2
Pauline M. Martinez
PAULINE M. MARTINEZ Pauline M. Martinez went peacefully to be with our Lord on Friday August 21, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born in Santa Fe, NM on August 14, 1934. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob's Barber Shop) and is survived by her brother Solomon Gonzales, children Bob (Mary), Anna, Rick (Karen), Loretta, Fred (Theresa), Betty (Jim), Dolores, Gilbert (Sarah); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Pauline blessed the entire neighborhood with her incredible baking and cooking skills, preparing countless treats for all the neighborhood kids who all loved and admired her. A private rosary will be followed by a mass to be a celebrated at St. Francis Cathedral Basilica at 1:00 on August 26, 2020, with a private interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
