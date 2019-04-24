PAULITA (PAULA) ORTÍZ MARTÍNEZ
Jueves Santo a los 81 años se fue con Dios Paulita (Paula) Ortíz Martínez. La séptima hija de Lucío y Rafaelita Ortíz, Paulita 'nació entre guitarras' Febrero, 1938, en Lamy, Nuevo México, a una familia de almas de música.
Paula and Isaías married at our Lady of Light in el Cañoncito July, 1955 and were blessed with 7 children.
Paulita is survived by her Life partner of 64 years, Isaías, her children María, (spouse Fernando, daughter Attyat,) Beti, Therese, (daughter Teesha, spouse Mitchell, children Carter, Lyla, Isabel, Timothy (deceased), Tyler; son Lucas) Loreta, (daughter Jasmyn, spouse Ray, daughters Sophia and Savannah; son Mason, spouse Jenn, children Estevan, Lilliana, Xavier, Ricky, Alyssia); Ike Jr., preceding in Death; Steve (son Thomas, spouse, Jessica, son Uriah); Daniel (daughter Nicole, son Noah); sister Terri Cecilia, brother Andy, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Paulita le encantó la vida, cada chuparosa, cada suspiro, cada momento.
Her life shall be celebrated at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe, at La Cañada de Los Alamos, Saturday, April 27th at 11:00am.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 25, 2019