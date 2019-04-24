PAULITA (PAULA) ORTÍZ MARTÍNEZ Jueves Santo a los 81 a¤os se fue con Dios Paulita (Paula) Ort¡z Mart¡nez. La s‚ptima hija de Luc¡o y Rafaelita Ort¡z, Paulita 'naci¢ entre guitarras' Febrero, 1938, en Lamy, Nuevo M‚xico, a una familia de almas de m£sica. Paula and Isa¡as married at our Lady of Light in el Ca¤oncito July, 1955 and were blessed with 7 children. Paulita is survived by her Life partner of 64 years, Isa¡as, her children Mar¡a, (spouse Fernando, daughter Attyat,) Beti, Therese, (daughter Teesha, spouse Mitchell, children Carter, Lyla, Isabel, Timothy (deceased), Tyler; son Lucas) Loreta, (daughter Jasmyn, spouse Ray, daughters Sophia and Savannah; son Mason, spouse Jenn, children Estevan, Lilliana, Xavier, Ricky, Alyssia); Ike Jr., preceding in Death; Steve (son Thomas, spouse, Jessica, son Uriah); Daniel (daughter Nicole, son Noah); sister Terri Cecilia, brother Andy, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Paulita le encant¢ la vida, cada chuparosa, cada suspiro, cada momento. Her life shall be celebrated at Nuestra Se¤ora de Guadalupe, at La Ca¤ada de Los Alamos, Saturday, April 27th at 11:00am.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 25, 2019