Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600

PEARL M. VALDEZ DECEMBER 19, 1954 - APRIL 23, 2019 Pearl M. Valdez, age 64 of Santa Fe, NM, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on April 23rd, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born to the parents of the late Placido Lovato and still surviving Grace Casaus. She was happily married to her husband, Frank Valdez for 48 years. She is survived by her two children; Alvin Valdez, wife Melissa and Vanessa Valdez, husband Christopher Acuna. Pearl has gone to join her other child, Cherie, in Heaven. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Samantha, Christian, Marcos, Valencya, Cherie, Xanti and Teyo, along with two Great-Grandchildren; Buddha Ray, and Mauricio and a very Large family. Pearl was of a loving and caring nature, who was always there for you in your time of need. She was a selfless woman and her generosity knew no bounds. Pearl was full of life and laughter with a strong confident presence; you always knew when she was in the room. She was loved and greatly appreciated by family and friends. Pearl will be greatly missed by all of those who knew her. Funeral arrangements are: Rosary to be held May 1, 2019 at 6pm at Berardinelli Funeral Home, located at 1399 Luisa Street. Mass will be held May 2, 2019 at 11 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located at 1301 Osage. Burial to follow Mass at Rosario Cemetery, located at 499 N. Guadalupe, SF. Celebration of her life and food to follow burial at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE), located at 833 Early Street. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

