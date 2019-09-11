PEDRO (PETE) N. RODRIGUEZ Pedro (Pete) N. Rodriguez, 89, of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his mother Helena Chavez, father Pedro Rodriguez, and siblings Trinidad Florence, Samuel Rodriguez, Alfredo Rodriguez, and daughter-in-law Dolores Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife Tillie Rodriguez, son David Rodriguez, daughter Kathy Tafoya, son-in-law Ernest Tafoya, grandchildren Teresa Rodriguez (raised), Julian Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya, Gabriel Tafoya and great-granchildren Olivia and Sylas Tafoya. Serving as pallbearers will be Julian Rodriguez, Teresa Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya, Gabriel Tafoya, Michael Mares, and Ernest Tafoya. Rosary will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 7:00 PM and funeral mass will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 1:00 PM. Interment to be determined at a later date. Pedro retired from PNM after 38 years, was a parishioner at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, a member of the Caballeros de DeVargas, had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Thank you to PCU staff at Christus St. Vincent Hospital.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 12, 2019