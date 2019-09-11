Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEDRO N. (PETE) RODRIGUEZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEDRO (PETE) N. RODRIGUEZ Pedro (Pete) N. Rodriguez, 89, of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his mother Helena Chavez, father Pedro Rodriguez, and siblings Trinidad Florence, Samuel Rodriguez, Alfredo Rodriguez, and daughter-in-law Dolores Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife Tillie Rodriguez, son David Rodriguez, daughter Kathy Tafoya, son-in-law Ernest Tafoya, grandchildren Teresa Rodriguez (raised), Julian Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya, Gabriel Tafoya and great-granchildren Olivia and Sylas Tafoya. Serving as pallbearers will be Julian Rodriguez, Teresa Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya, Gabriel Tafoya, Michael Mares, and Ernest Tafoya. Rosary will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 7:00 PM and funeral mass will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 1:00 PM. Interment to be determined at a later date. Pedro retired from PNM after 38 years, was a parishioner at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, a member of the Caballeros de DeVargas, had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Thank you to PCU staff at Christus St. Vincent Hospital.

PEDRO (PETE) N. RODRIGUEZ Pedro (Pete) N. Rodriguez, 89, of Santa Fe passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his mother Helena Chavez, father Pedro Rodriguez, and siblings Trinidad Florence, Samuel Rodriguez, Alfredo Rodriguez, and daughter-in-law Dolores Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife Tillie Rodriguez, son David Rodriguez, daughter Kathy Tafoya, son-in-law Ernest Tafoya, grandchildren Teresa Rodriguez (raised), Julian Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya, Gabriel Tafoya and great-granchildren Olivia and Sylas Tafoya. Serving as pallbearers will be Julian Rodriguez, Teresa Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya, Gabriel Tafoya, Michael Mares, and Ernest Tafoya. Rosary will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 7:00 PM and funeral mass will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 1:00 PM. Interment to be determined at a later date. Pedro retired from PNM after 38 years, was a parishioner at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, a member of the Caballeros de DeVargas, had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and served in the U.S. Army for 2 years. Thank you to PCU staff at Christus St. Vincent Hospital. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Sept. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close