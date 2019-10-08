PEDRO (PETE) N. RODRIGUEZ OCTOBER 30, 1929 - SEPTEMBER 10, 2019 Pedro (Pete) N. Rodriguez, 89, was a lifelong resident of Santa Fe and parishioner at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was very proud of his service to our country in the US Army. He retired from PNM after 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Tillie Rodriguez; his children Kathy Tafoya and David Rodriguez; along with his grandchildren Julian Rodriguez, Teresa Rodriguez, Robert Tafoya and Gabriel Tafoya; and great-grandchildren Olivia and Sylas Tafoya. He will be honored with a Military Burial at the Santa Fe National Cemetery on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 10, 2019