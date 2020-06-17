PEGGY GARCIA Peggy Garcia, 57, resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on June 14, 2020. She was born on January 10, 1963 in Santa Fe, New Mexico Peggy is preceded in death by mother, Kathleen Martinez, father, Belarmino Martinez. Peggy is survived by her husband, Jim Garcia; son, James Garcia, (Jessica); daughter, Valerie Uribe-Garcia; granddaughters, Shayna Uribe-Garcia, Addison Garcia; brothers, Mino Martinez, Alex Martinez; sisters, Monica Monarco, Denise Martinez, Roxanne Martinez, and many nieces and nephews. Peggy will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.