PEGGY J. GLASCOCK It is with great sadness that the family of Peggy J. Glascock shares that she passed away of natural causes on August 11, 2020, in Richardson, Texas at the age of 85, having recently celebrated her 66th wedding anniversary. Born in Ozona, Texas, Peggy Jean (Taylor) Glascock spent most of her adult life in Colorado and New Mexico before returning to Texas to be closer to family and friends. Peggy graduated from Highland High School in Albuquerque in 1953. While raising two sons, she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the University of Colorado at Denver. In addition to being a homemaker and mother, she worked as a public school teacher, mortgage loan officer, and real estate broker. Along with her husband, she acquired and operated the Maynard & Associates Real Estate business in Fraser, Colorado. While living in Grand County, Colorado, she managed a domestic violence prevention program, The Advocates, and actively volunteered in support of the arts before retiring in Santa Fe. She was active in Santa Fe chapter of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization supporting women through scholarships. Peggy was an international traveler, cross country skier, and enjoyed playing bridge competitively for fun and friendship. She was a longtime member of the choir at the former University Hills Baptist Church in Denver and was a passionate advocate for social justice who supported immigrant resettlement, the United Farmworkers and the Southern Poverty Law Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred "Bill" Taylor Hughes and Elmo Murry Taylor and her brother, O.L. "Ted" Taylor, all of Albuquerque, NM. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Donald W. Glascock; her two sons, Kenneth Glascock and his wife Lisa Smith of Melissa, TX; Stuart Glascock and his wife Barb "Bobbi" Burke-Glascock of Seattle, WA; and two granddaughters, Katelyn Glasmith of Lubbock, TX, and Stephanie Glascock of Seattle, WA; and nieces and nephews. A public service is planned at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Santa Fe on August 11, 2021.



