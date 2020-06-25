PERCY V. SENA Percy V. Sena born October 1, 1944 was called home by uur heavenly Father June 19, 2020, preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. Sena. He is survived by his daughter, Regina (Danny Baca); son, Anthony; grandson who he raised like his son, Robert Martinez (Vanessa); grand-children, Raquel Garcia, Tristan, Taylor, Terah Sena, and Devon Abeyta; great-grandchildren, Ava, Isaiah Martinez, and Azriel Garcia; brother, Sonny Sena; sister, Liz Vigil (Leo); sister-in-law Iris Sena; special nephew, Pancho Vigil; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Percy loved living in Pecos, NM with the river running next to his cabin while listening to Spanish music and always opening his door whether he knew you or not. Services will be held outside Macho Church Monday June 29th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Pecos, NM. The family would like to send out a special Thank You to everyone for everything they have done. Masks required due to COVID-19.



