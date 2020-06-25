Percy V. Sena
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Percy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PERCY V. SENA Percy V. Sena born October 1, 1944 was called home by uur heavenly Father June 19, 2020, preceded in death by his wife, Virginia L. Sena. He is survived by his daughter, Regina (Danny Baca); son, Anthony; grandson who he raised like his son, Robert Martinez (Vanessa); grand-children, Raquel Garcia, Tristan, Taylor, Terah Sena, and Devon Abeyta; great-grandchildren, Ava, Isaiah Martinez, and Azriel Garcia; brother, Sonny Sena; sister, Liz Vigil (Leo); sister-in-law Iris Sena; special nephew, Pancho Vigil; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Percy loved living in Pecos, NM with the river running next to his cabin while listening to Spanish music and always opening his door whether he knew you or not. Services will be held outside Macho Church Monday June 29th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. in Pecos, NM. The family would like to send out a special Thank You to everyone for everything they have done. Masks required due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved