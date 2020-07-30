PETE E. PENA, JR. Pete E. Pena, Jr., a native of Pecos, New Mexico ended his journey on earth with his wife of 61 years and his family by his side. He served his country proudly and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1959. Pete worked at La Fonda Hotel for 14 years as a Bartender/Manager, and then retired from the NM Department of Game and Fish in 1996. He was a proud member of Chapter 15 DAV Honor Guard
and Disabled American Veterans
. Pete was a devout Catholic who found a church to attend Sunday service even when he was travelling. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, watching boxing, and loved spending time at the senior center and DeVargas Mall with friends. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family, friends, and having long conversations about life with his grandchildren. Anyone who crossed his path felt welcomed, unjudged, and he never spoke an unkind word about anyone. Pete is preceded in death by his father, Pete E. Pena, Sr.; mother, Frances Pena; sister, Socorro Sandoval; brother, Max Pena (wife Evelyn); brother-in-law, Louis Rivera; father-in-law, Andy Carrillo; mother-in-law, Amy Carrillo; brother-in-law, Manuel Carrillo (wife Rosemary); sister-in-law Florence Sanchez (husband Lupe); brother-in-law, Albert Carrillo (wife Virginia); and survived by his wife, Consuelo T. Pena; daughters, Elena (husband Steve Hernandez) their sons Estevan and Alejandro; Amy (husband Martin Romero) their daughter Eliana, Rosemary and children Peter, Christina, Patrick, and Matthew; sisters, Patsy Pena, Judith (husband Thomas Gonzales) children Michael, Vicente, and Nordella Pena; brother, Arcy Pena and children Gregory and Felicia; brother, Edward Carrillo (wife Margie) and children Cindy, Sheila, Paul, and Edward (deceased). A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Rivera Funeral Home. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Santa Fe, NM. The family of Pete E. Pena, Jr. would like to give a special thanks to Alberta Pena, Debbie Roybal, and Compassus Home Health for taking such wonderful care of him. They would also like to give special thanks to Chapter 15 DAV Honor Guard
, Father Brito, and Deacon Juan Martinez. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: VFW, Post 2951, 307 Montezuma, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com