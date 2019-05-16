Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Paul Tapia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETE PAUL TAPIA Pete Paul Tapia, 78, met the eyes of Jesus Christ, His Savior, on May 14, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1940 in Tapia, NM to the late Alfredo and Isabelita (Romero) Tapia. Pete was a lifetime resident of New Mexico. He was a hard-working rancher, animal lover, and avid craftsman. In his lifetime he was an award winning team roper, who started a legacy at Tapia Arena from where several team ropers later became national champions. He was also a Prayer Partner with SON Broadcasting Network from which he and his wife, Anita were awarded the Foundation Stone Award on March 14, 2017. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Pete is preceded in death by his son, Gabriel Tapia; son in law, Charles Lucero; childhood brother, Fermino; sister-in-law, Loren Tapia and brothers-in-law, LeRoy and Frank Ortiz. Pete is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Anita (Sandoval) Tapia; son, Paul Tapia of Santa Fe, daughters, Paula Tapia-Budd of Albuquerque, Ida (Sandy) Lucero of Moriarty, and Audra Tapia of Corrales. Brothers, Nick, Vicente and wife Ella, Mike and wife Barbara, Fred and wife Ramona, Santos and wife Helen, Benny, Jimmy and wife Georgia and Leroy and wife Rose. Sisters, Jean Ortiz, Virginia Ortiz, Toni Encinias and husband Gilbert, and Annabell Gallegos and husband Steve. Pete was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Rashuana, Laticia and LaVon Budd; Justin, Felicia, and Christopher Lucero and 9 great grandchildren. A Memorial Service is scheduled Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Moriarty Civic Center in Moriarty, NM. Burial to take place at Mesa de los Cavos cemetery in Tapia, N.M. Pastor of Calvary Chapel will officiate.

