PETER ARAGON Peter Aragon, age 57, passed away after a short battle with cancer on June 2, 2020. Peter was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 13, 1963 to Pauline Sandoval Aragon and Rafael Aragon. Both of his parents were originally from Los Lunas, New Mexico. Peter grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico and graduated from Santa Fe High School. Peter devoted his life to helping others, especially those with disabilities. Peter was active in Literacy Volunteer of Santa Fe and the Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church, the Life Teen Music Ministry. Peter loved music and taught himself to play guitar and drums and performed with several bands in and around the Santa Fe area. Peter also, performed his rendition of Jose Feliciano's song, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" at every family Christmas celebration. Peter worked at KSWV Suave Radio station for approximately 20 years. His DJ name was Pistol Pete Aragon. He was hired and trained by his mentor Anthony "El Chicharron" Gonzales. Because of his passion for radio and hard work Pistol Pete started as a Disc Jockey (DJ) on the weekends. Soon Pistol Pete developed a devoted fan base and had his own drive time show on weekday evenings playing the best in New Mexico music and Classic Hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. Pistol Pete also hosted Sunday mornings and produced the live broadcast of La Santa Misa from the St. Francis Cathedral Basilica. Pistol Pete was the Director and Producer of Special programs for high school sports and live community broadcasts. Pistol Pete was an integral part of the broadcast team and received Best Talk Show, Best Website, and Best Social Media Integration by the New Mexico Broadcasters Association. Pistol Pete had a love for his listeners and a love for radio; he never missed a beat and was there when ever needed, not because he had to but because he loved it. Pistol Pete would end his show with "Make Somebody Happy" by Santana and always signed off by saying "it takes more muscles to make a frown than it does to smile." Peter was preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother David. He is survived by his partner of many years, Carmela Maestas; brothers, Leroy Aragon and wife Grace, Michael Aragon and wife Sylvia, Ralph Aragon and wife Anna; Rose Aragon wife of deceased brother, David; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins. Pistol Pete will be missed by his fans, friends, and family, but his spirit will continue to live on through KSWV Suave Radio. Peter leaves his adopted family Joshua Gonzales, George A. Gonzales, Celina Gonzales, Patricio Gonzales, Javier Gonzales, Estevan Gonzales, Art Michael, and Mike Michael. Peter was a beautiful, vibrant, loving person and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Honorary Pallbearers, Joshua Gonzales and Anthony Gonzales. Rosary and Mass will be Santa Maria De la Paz, rosary at 10:00 a.m. and funeral mass immediately following the rosary on Thursday June 11, 2020. A private family burial will be at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico at a later date. Please note due to the coronavirus all people attending services will be required to wear a mask. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.