Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER RIGGS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETER RIGGS Peter Riggs of Santa Fe age 62 passed away peacefully at home on September 28. He is survived by his wife Ellen Platas, son Hugo, siblings Stephanie, Hillary and Chris, niece Loreto and nephews Zak, Alex and Stephen. Peter was born and raised in Mexico, son of Wendell Riggs and Cynthia Sargent. He grew up in a milieu of international artists and craftspeople and he cherished his cultural heritage. He graduated from Denver University and The Gemological Institute of America. Peter was a man of many talents: photographer, printer, computer software and networking specialist, mechanic, handyman, gardener, chef, traveler of the world and lover of the sea. He was hard working and a totally devoted father, husband, brother and friend. A celebration of his life will take place October 11 from 5:30-7:00 pm at the Eldorado Community Center at 1 La Hacienda Loop.

PETER RIGGS Peter Riggs of Santa Fe age 62 passed away peacefully at home on September 28. He is survived by his wife Ellen Platas, son Hugo, siblings Stephanie, Hillary and Chris, niece Loreto and nephews Zak, Alex and Stephen. Peter was born and raised in Mexico, son of Wendell Riggs and Cynthia Sargent. He grew up in a milieu of international artists and craftspeople and he cherished his cultural heritage. He graduated from Denver University and The Gemological Institute of America. Peter was a man of many talents: photographer, printer, computer software and networking specialist, mechanic, handyman, gardener, chef, traveler of the world and lover of the sea. He was hard working and a totally devoted father, husband, brother and friend. A celebration of his life will take place October 11 from 5:30-7:00 pm at the Eldorado Community Center at 1 La Hacienda Loop. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close