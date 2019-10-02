PETER RIGGS Peter Riggs of Santa Fe age 62 passed away peacefully at home on September 28. He is survived by his wife Ellen Platas, son Hugo, siblings Stephanie, Hillary and Chris, niece Loreto and nephews Zak, Alex and Stephen. Peter was born and raised in Mexico, son of Wendell Riggs and Cynthia Sargent. He grew up in a milieu of international artists and craftspeople and he cherished his cultural heritage. He graduated from Denver University and The Gemological Institute of America. Peter was a man of many talents: photographer, printer, computer software and networking specialist, mechanic, handyman, gardener, chef, traveler of the world and lover of the sea. He was hard working and a totally devoted father, husband, brother and friend. A celebration of his life will take place October 11 from 5:30-7:00 pm at the Eldorado Community Center at 1 La Hacienda Loop.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019