PETRITA ("PAT") Q. OLIVER Petrita ("Pat") Q. Oliver was born on 6/16/24 in Pojoaque, New Mexico to Ramon and Libradita Quintana. She passed away in San Diego, California on 8/7/19 at the age of 95 after having lived a full and long life. As many local New Mexicans did, she began working in Los Alamos soon after the end of WWII where she met PFC Charles Oliver, her husband of 59 years. She startedworking for Los Alamos National Laboratory as a nuclear lab technician in 1950. She was known in Group J-11 for her precise nuclear and radiochemistry technique in running her "samples". She assisted in the development of radiochemistry procedures and co-authored/contributed to a number of reports/papers over her 37 years at LANL. In 1998 she and Charles moved to San Diego to be closer to family. She was predeceased by Charles in 2005. She is survived by her daughters Jacque (Javier Barriga) and Stephanie (Johnny Garcia) and their children and grandchildren as well as her 4 remaining siblings. A memorial mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi at 10:30 a.m. on 8/30/19 with interment at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a Parkinson's Disease charity such as or your favorite local charity.

