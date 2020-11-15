1/1
PHILLIP H. DELGADO
He is survived by his sons, Ron (Marsha), Gary (Gail), and Tim; by his grandchildren, Derek, Genise (Justin) Lovato, Gabriel (Cherish), and Andrew Vigil (Heather); as well as his great-grandchildren, Giavana and Jaylyn Lovato, Javier Delgado and Noah Vigil; and the mother of his children, Lilly Delgado; in addition to, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends (Rose Pena and Pearl Gonzales).
Phil served in the Army National Guard during the Korean War, worked and retired from the NM Motor Vehicle Department and owned and operated along with our mom, Phil s Place Lounge and Dance Hall. He cherished his days tending bar and being with his family.
Memorial services are pending due to the current pandemic.

PHILLIP H. DELGADO

Our beloved father, Phillip Phil Delgado, went to be with our Lord on November 3, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Chaperito, NM on September 9, 1927 to Sostenes and Melecia Delgado who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Kenneth Canuto Delgado and numerous other relatives.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 15, 2020.
